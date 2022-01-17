Health boss is hopeful that Doncaster has passed its peak of the Omicron variant

Dr Rupert Suckling, director of public health in Doncaster believes that the Omicron peak may have occurred over the last weekend.

He said: “I am hopeful that we will see the peak of this wave of Covid-19 this (past) weekend.

“Covid-19 rates across Doncaster have fluctuated slightly over the past week, for January 1 to 7 there were 2,313.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health boss i hopeful that Omicron has peaked here in Doncaster.

“The rates for this wave are still the highest we’ve seen in this whole pandemic.

“Thankfully our hospital admissions remain relatively steady despite the huge rate.

“We have just over 100 patients in hospital receiving active Covid-19 care, with five unfortunately requiring ITU support.

“The number of people being treated in hospitals compared to our incredibly high rate shows just how effective the vaccines are at preventing serious illness due to Covid-19.

“To put this into a bit more context, this time last year our rate was 359 per 100,000 - much lower than what we are seeing at the moment - yet our hospitals were treating more Covid-19 patients than they are today.”

Dr Suckling credits the vaccination programme for this drop in hospitalisations here in Doncaster.

He encourages anyone who has not had their jabs to do so.

“Testing has also been important for us, and is especially key at the minute with rates being so high.

“Using an LFT whenever you’re going out helps keep our community as safe as possible and provides reassurance for you and others.

“Registering your results online also helps us have a much clearer picture of the situation.

“I know there were issues in obtaining tests before and after Christmas, but the supply issues have now eased somewhat and you should be able to access them much easier online or at a local pharmacist.”

From Monday, January 17 new government guidance begins which means people can stop self-isolating after five full days providing they have a negative test result on day five and six.