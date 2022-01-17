Doncaster road closed last night due to an incident reportedly involving a car and a cyclist
Three ambulances and two police cars were at the scene of a potential traffic collision yesterday evening.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:03 am
Church Way was sealed off yesterday evening, Sunday, January 16.
Eye witnesses say there were three ambulances and two police cars at the scene.
It is reported that there could have been a collision between a car and a cyclist.
The road was closed off to drivers during the evening whilst police conducted their work.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.