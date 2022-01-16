Reports three men injured, one seriously in Rossington car smash
Reports are coming in of a serious car smash in Rossington last night.
The crash is understood to have involved three cars on West End Lane.
Photographs of the aftermath were shared with the Doncaster Free Press in the early hours of this morning (Sunday January 16).
A witness, Brandon Thompson has reported that four males were injured in the crash.
He said: “My brother was in hospital (Liam Thompson) with a back injury, another lad has a broken bone on his hand and another lad was quite badly injured - all really lucky to be alive.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and will update with further information when we have it.