Health and well being in Doncaster has been boosted by a £185,000 grant to community groups

Launched in August 2021, the South Yorkshire Health and Wellbeing Community Fund saw one of the highest number of applications during a SYCF (South Yorkshire Community Foundation) funding round and 23 community groups have been awarded funds of up to £10,000.

One of the successful groups was Balby St John PCC who will use the financial support to fund an operations manager for six months, allowing more help for the most lonely, vulnerable, and disadvantaged people in society.

Rev Alun Price said: “We will be providing conversation and kindness alongside life’s essentials such as food, toiletries, clothes and small household items free of charge.

Yes2Ventures - Jo and participants at artSocial.

“We are very grateful for the grant which will help support the disadvantaged people in society.”

Ruth Willis, chief executive at SYCF, said: “It was clear from the outset that there was going to be a huge demand for this fund, and it shows how much health and wellbeing matters within our communities across South Yorkshire.

“We would like to thank all community groups for their interest and conversations about this fund and we are looking forward to hearing how it has made an impact.”

Balby St John PCC - a community food distribution session.

The funding will address issues in Doncaster such as mental health and green social prescribing, physical well being and engaging young people in activities addressing their health, with the focus on disproportionately affected communities.

After a special webinar that was held on August 26 to encourage and support groups to apply, introduced by Dan Jarvis, it resulted in a huge response from a wide range of community groups and organisations.

Dan Jarvis said: “We have received some very worthy applications and I am pleased that the fund has provided 23 grants to support a range of community groups, operating right across South Yorkshire.

Cortonwood Comeback Community Centre.

“I look forward to hearing about the fantastic impacts that these grants will have on the lives of some of our most vulnerable people from Action for Autism and Asperger’s in Barnsley to Edlington Community Organisation in Doncaster.”