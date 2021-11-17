Northern Ballet will be performing Pinocchio in Doncaster theatre next year

Pinocchio will embark on a national tour next year across 20 theatres.

It will come to the Cast Theatre on Saturday, April 2.

Gavin McCaig, choreographer, said: “Having premiered Pinocchio this autumn, I am thrilled the show will now be touring so extensively across the country next spring.

Harris Beattie in Pinocchio.

“Northern Ballet’s children’s ballets have been enchanting families across the UK for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for all ages to enjoy together, and it is both a privilege and a pleasure to be creating for the next generation of audience and artists.”

In this original retelling of the Italian story by Carlo Collodi, a lonely carpenter wishes for their puppet Pinocchio to come to life.

After their dream comes true by the magic of a wishing well, Pinocchio sets out to prove himself worthy of becoming a real boy.

This child friendly 40 minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music, and theatre together.

Pinocchio will be performed to music by Ian Stephens, played by live members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Sets have been designed by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Abbi Fearnley, and costumes designed by Carley Marsh and Kim Brassley.

Northern Ballet is one of the UK’s leading ballet companies and the widest touring ballet company in the UK.

Tickets go on sale from December 6 and can be found here.