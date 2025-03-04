Guinness World Record holder awarded for Doncaster man's fundraising in aid of veterans’ mental health

Finley Burkitt, aged 23, from Doncaster, has been awarded the Endurance Fundraiser of the Year award by veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress after breaking a world-record in his efforts to raise vital funds for them.

On Thursday 27 February, Finley was presented with the award by Giles Peel, Chairman of Combat Stress, at the charity’s annual awards ceremony in London.

The charity delivers specialist treatment and support to former service personnel across the UK with military-related trauma such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

In October last year, Finley set himself the target of breaking the world record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours while wearing a 10kg weighted vest.

Growing up watching his uncle - who was his role model and hero - serve in the Armed Forces, Finley had always wanted to show his support for veterans. A fitness enthusiast and personal trainer who competed last year on the BBC show Gladiators, he decided to combine pushing his body and mind to the limit with supporting Combat Stress.

Aiming to complete between 2,000 and 2,500 pull-ups within the timeframe, Finley managed an incredible 2,550, becoming the first man on the planet to achieve this feat. His incredible show of strength and endurance saw him raise over £1,500 for Combat Stress.

On his award, Finley said: “I owe my fitness journey, and the person I am today, to figures in my family, like my Uncle who served in the military. I therefore have always wanted to give something back to the veteran community and thought this ridiculous challenge would be the best way to do it!

“In all honesty, the challenge was easy because no matter how bad I was feeling, I knew I was doing something for veterans who suffer far worse, day in, day out.

“I’m honoured to receive this award, but I never took on this challenge for personal recognition. I just wanted to do my bit to help fund lifesaving mental health treatment. And I plan to do something just as gruelling for this cause in the near future!”

Robert Marsh, Director of Fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to anyone who takes on a fundraising challenge for veterans’ mental health, but to take on a arduous challenge of this magnitude, and break a world record in the process, is truly staggering. We are therefore delighted to present Finley with his Endurance Fundraiser of the Year award.

“No other charity does what we do. Combat Stress provides the most comprehensive veteran mental health treatment service in the UK, but we could not continue to do so without everything that incredible fundraisers like Finley do for us and the veterans who seek our help.”

More than 160 fundraisers and veteran volunteers attended Combat Stress’ annual ‘Extra Mile’ awards at the Cavalry and Guards Club in London.

The event was devised to celebrate and recognise the incredible selflessness and dedication of individuals, teams and companies’ whose achievements and innovative fundraising have gone above and beyond all expectation.