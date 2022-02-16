Riverside Training, part of the housing charity Acis Group which has a number of homes in the area, is delivering a litter pick and engagement day in the town as part of its new employability programme.

On Thursday, February 24, teams of people will help to pick up litter and tidy areas around Cantley Park between 10am-midday, meeting from Wilby Carr Boxing and Community Centre.

The team will also be on hand at Wilby Carr Boxing and Community Centre on Aldesworth Road between 1-3pm to offer free advice about work, training, education and skills.

The group will be picking ujp litter and tidying around Cantley Park

The project aims to support and motivate unemployed people aged 25 and over to be more active members of their community, develop confidence and pick up skills for the modern workplace. It has been funded through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Adult Education Budget.

If people are interested in taking up support to find work, they will be supported weekly by Riverside Training’s dedicated Employability Coach to help them overcome their barriers, get skills local employers are looking for and find suitable work.

Richard Thorpe, Delivery Manager at Riverside Training, said: “We’re committed to the communities in which we work and we want them to thrive. By combining a litter pick and an advice session like this, we can support the community in a couple of different ways and gives local people a chance to get involved and find out more about the support on offer in their area.”