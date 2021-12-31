Great takeaway recommendations from Doncaster people for New Year's Eve

Are you looking for a fun food treat to bring in the New Year this evening?

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 31st December 2021, 9:21 am

We asked our readers what their favourite Doncaster takeaway’s were and this is where they recommended for this New Year’s Eve.

Mikey J Swift, said: “Spices in town do the best mixed kebab naan I've ever had.”

Eve Lambert, said: “Nur Indian Restaurant has the best curry in town.”

Takeaway recommendations from our readers.

Dave Atkinson, said: “Pitta Pocket Pizza is gorgeous – their ultimate garlic bread is to die for and they do the best cheesecake too.”

Sally Frankland, said: “Devon's Kitchen in Bentley has lush Caribbean food.”

Bianca Radcliffe, said: “Sugar Rays for pizza.”

Amy-Jo Smith, said: “It’s got to be Appetisingh Meals.”

Emma Louise, said: “Bayleaf & Beyond Doncaster (Armthorpe) the best Indian in town.”

Rachael Jane Innes, said: “KIKI Chinese Takeaway every time, the best Chinese ever!”

Leanne Bel Amri, said: “Red Tomato for pizza and Taste of China in Stainforth for Chinese.”

Trish Mcdermott, said: “Pizza King in Intake.”

Jo-louise Martin, said: “Gurkha lounge - best curry I have ever had.”

Debbie Tomlinsonj, said: “China Garden in Bentley - it beautiful and well worth it.”

Mark Chewy Jenkins, said: “Lucky Star-Chinese takeaway in Skellow.”

Jase Pearson, said: “Original Döner best about for kebabs.”

Bliss O'neill, said: “Pizza Range Express - Balby even though we've now moved to Durham we always pop in here when passing through.

"So wish they'd open a takeaway up here in the North East.”

Steve Flint, said: “Aagrah in Woodlands.

"Never had a poor meal from there.”

Gareth Taylor, said: “Curry by Chris can't recommend him enough, we tried him on crimbo eve and getting our next fix NYE.”

Lee Hinchcliffe Incho, said: “Eat Thai Cafe in Hyde Park is absolutely amazing and the food is something else.”

Judith Allam, said: “Spices do an amazing chicken tikka starter and it's exceptionally good value for money.”

Sharon Pearson, said: “5flavours in Woodlands.”

Alex Swann, said: “Lalazars is beautiful but can be expensive.”

Alison Barlow, said: “New Curry House in Carcroft…best Chinese going.”

Jason Derbyshire, said: “Bun base for a decent burger.”

