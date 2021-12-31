Great takeaway recommendations from Doncaster people for New Year's Eve

We asked our readers what their favourite Doncaster takeaway’s were and this is where they recommended for this New Year’s Eve.

Mikey J Swift, said: “Spices in town do the best mixed kebab naan I've ever had.”

Eve Lambert, said: “Nur Indian Restaurant has the best curry in town.”

Takeaway recommendations from our readers.

Dave Atkinson, said: “Pitta Pocket Pizza is gorgeous – their ultimate garlic bread is to die for and they do the best cheesecake too.”

Sally Frankland, said: “Devon's Kitchen in Bentley has lush Caribbean food.”

Bianca Radcliffe, said: “Sugar Rays for pizza.”

Amy-Jo Smith, said: “It’s got to be Appetisingh Meals.”

Emma Louise, said: “Bayleaf & Beyond Doncaster (Armthorpe) the best Indian in town.”

Rachael Jane Innes, said: “KIKI Chinese Takeaway every time, the best Chinese ever!”

Leanne Bel Amri, said: “Red Tomato for pizza and Taste of China in Stainforth for Chinese.”

Trish Mcdermott, said: “Pizza King in Intake.”

Jo-louise Martin, said: “Gurkha lounge - best curry I have ever had.”

Debbie Tomlinsonj, said: “China Garden in Bentley - it beautiful and well worth it.”

Mark Chewy Jenkins, said: “Lucky Star-Chinese takeaway in Skellow.”

Jase Pearson, said: “Original Döner best about for kebabs.”

Bliss O'neill, said: “Pizza Range Express - Balby even though we've now moved to Durham we always pop in here when passing through.

"So wish they'd open a takeaway up here in the North East.”

Steve Flint, said: “Aagrah in Woodlands.

"Never had a poor meal from there.”

Gareth Taylor, said: “Curry by Chris can't recommend him enough, we tried him on crimbo eve and getting our next fix NYE.”

Lee Hinchcliffe Incho, said: “Eat Thai Cafe in Hyde Park is absolutely amazing and the food is something else.”

Judith Allam, said: “Spices do an amazing chicken tikka starter and it's exceptionally good value for money.”

Sharon Pearson, said: “5flavours in Woodlands.”

Alex Swann, said: “Lalazars is beautiful but can be expensive.”

Alison Barlow, said: “New Curry House in Carcroft…best Chinese going.”

Jason Derbyshire, said: “Bun base for a decent burger.”