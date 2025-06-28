Glastonbury 2025: Doncaster music stars join weekend music spectacular

Doncaster music stars have joined the bill at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.

Singer songwriter Sam Scherdel and dance, rap and garage duo DN0 are among thousands of acts taking to the stage at the massive musical spectacular which has attracted 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

It marks a return to the Glastonbury stage for Sam who also played there last year.

Sam, who grew up in Mexborough, has been writing songs since he was in his teens but it was only in 2022 that his hobby turned into his livelihood.

His debut at Glastonbury came two years after losing his job as a surveyor.

He told the Free Press last summer: “I was a surveyor after leaving school. But always did music in the background.

"I launched my music career in 2022 after losing my job and never looked back.”

Dubbed the “South Yorkshire Springsteen”, Sam’s songs are hook laden, epic and energetic, all delivered with his trademark growl.

Meanwhile, fellow Doncastrians DN0 have also been wowing crowds.

The duo comprises singer David Junior Walusimbi, who goes by the stage name Junior, and rapper Lewis Russell, better known as Balby Local.

Since 2020, they’ve been active in South Yorkshire’s music scene and earlier this year, David said: “Personally, this performance at Glastonbury is a bucket list thing for me. When we look back down the line, this’ll be our biggest contribution to Doncaster’s music and culture.”

Lewis said: “Performing at Glastonbury and being from Doncaster, we’re able to show young kids that it doesn’t really matter where you’re from. We’re leading by example.”