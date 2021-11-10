The display has a lovely viewpoint driving in and out of the town and is a fitting location due to the history.

A spokesman said: “Bawtry Hall has a vast history, and during the second world war was taken over by the RAF and became known as RAF Bomber Command. Bawtry did not have an airfield but took advantage of RAF Bircotes located next door.

Giant poppy balloon display adorns gates of Bawtry Hall

"Bawtry Hall served the Royal Air Force from 1941-1984 as Bomber Command and also Strike Command HQ during the later stages of the cold war.

"Many Bombing raids were co-ordinated at Bawtry Hall including the famous bombing of Port Stanley by Vulcan Bombers from RAF Waddington during the Falkland’s War.

Bawtry Hall is now an exclusive use wedding venue, winning Best Countryside Wedding Venue in 2020 by the British Wedding Awards.