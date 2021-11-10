Dame Rosie encourages Doncaster residents to ‘honour and remember’ the service of UK armed forces

This week, communities across the country will come together to thank service men and women, veterans and their families for their incredible efforts helping to keep Britain safe and secure.

From supporting the frontline response to the Covid crisis, to evacuating 15,000 people from Afghanistan in just two weeks, the UK’s servicemen and servicewomen continue to play a central role to support and protect British interests and values.

Following the launch of its national poppy appeal, the Royal British Legion (RBL) are back in local communities across the country to raise vital funds to support our armed forces communities.

Dame Rosie Winterton at the opening of the memorial garden. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

40,000 volunteers across the country will be collecting donations for the Poppy Appeal, with many supermarkets, including Tesco, Morrisons, ASDA and Lidl distributing poppies in their stores.

Dame Rosie said: “Just as they were over a century ago, our armed forces have shown this year just how indispensable they are to the nation’s security, from airlifting British Nationals out of Afghanistan, to driving NHS ambulances in Wales.

“During remembrance, we honour and remember the sacrifices made by Doncaster service men and service women, veterans and their families, past and present.

“It’s vital we recognise their heroic efforts, so I encourage my constituents to mark this year’s remembrance by doing their bit, whether that’s supporting the local poppy appeal, or passing on the understanding of its importance to the next generation.

"We must honour and remember their sacrifice.”