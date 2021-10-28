Ghost stories from Doncaster people wanted for new spooky book about the paranormal
The author of a new book about paranormal experiences is seeking out Doncaster people to tell their ghost stories.
Documentarian Steven Anderson wants to interview people from Doncaster about their paranormal experiences.
He will be collecting them and creating a small book to share the spooky tales.
Steven said: “Whether you believe in them or not every town holds a ghost story.
“Local unexplained experiences once told around a campfire now shared over a cup of tea and a plate of biscuits.
“The whispered tales of spectres and ghouls, warnings from beyond the grave or comforting messages from loved ones past.”
Steven wants to interview people who have a ghost story to tell.
He will then collect the tales in a book called ‘In Pursuit of Ghosts’ and tell them in an unbiased way.
The book will be accompanied by a podcast.
If you wish to submit your experiences please email [email protected]