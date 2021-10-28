Ghost stories from Doncaster people wanted for new spooky book about the paranormal

Documentarian Steven Anderson wants to interview people from Doncaster about their paranormal experiences.

He will be collecting them and creating a small book to share the spooky tales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you got a good ghost story to tell?

Steven said: “Whether you believe in them or not every town holds a ghost story.

“Local unexplained experiences once told around a campfire now shared over a cup of tea and a plate of biscuits.

“The whispered tales of spectres and ghouls, warnings from beyond the grave or comforting messages from loved ones past.”

Steven wants to interview people who have a ghost story to tell.

The stories will be collected into a book.

He will then collect the tales in a book called ‘In Pursuit of Ghosts’ and tell them in an unbiased way.

The book will be accompanied by a podcast.

If you wish to submit your experiences please email [email protected]