Ghost stories from Doncaster people wanted for new spooky book about the paranormal

The author of a new book about paranormal experiences is seeking out Doncaster people to tell their ghost stories.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 7:56 am

Documentarian Steven Anderson wants to interview people from Doncaster about their paranormal experiences.

He will be collecting them and creating a small book to share the spooky tales.

Have you got a good ghost story to tell?

Steven said: “Whether you believe in them or not every town holds a ghost story.

“Local unexplained experiences once told around a campfire now shared over a cup of tea and a plate of biscuits.

“The whispered tales of spectres and ghouls, warnings from beyond the grave or comforting messages from loved ones past.”

Steven wants to interview people who have a ghost story to tell.

The stories will be collected into a book.

He will then collect the tales in a book called ‘In Pursuit of Ghosts’ and tell them in an unbiased way.

The book will be accompanied by a podcast.

If you wish to submit your experiences please email [email protected]

