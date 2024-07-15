Funeral set to take place after death of one of Doncaster's oldest residents at 102

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral is set to take place following the death of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents at the age of 102.

Cicely Hendry passed away peacefully on 1 July 2024 at St John’s Hospice.

The tribute described her as: “The dearly loved wife of the late Doug Hendry, dear partner of the late Joseph Chrimes, also, a much-loved cousin and friend.”

The funeral will take place on 16 July at St Mary's Church, Tickhill, at 1pm followed by cremation at Barnby Moor Crematorium at 2pm.