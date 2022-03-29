Funeral directors appeal for Easter Eggs in aid of Doncaster Royal Infirmary

J Steadman & Sons, which is part of Dignity, launched the annual Easter Egg Appeal 20 years ago to help distribute gifts to those less fortunate.

Staff are asking businesses, community groups and residents to donate chocolate gifts for children that may not have been expecting to receive one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The J Steadman & Sons team

Adam Downing, business leader at the firm, said: “We hope that the community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Dignity colleagues across the country have helped bring a smile to face of others that may not have been expecting an Easter egg and we would like to do the same in our local area.”

To donate visit J Steadman & Sons on Balby Road, between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.