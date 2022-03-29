Funeral directors appeal for Easter Eggs in aid of Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Doncaster funeral directors are collecting Easter eggs in support of children being cared for at the town’s royal infirmary.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:03 am

J Steadman & Sons, which is part of Dignity, launched the annual Easter Egg Appeal 20 years ago to help distribute gifts to those less fortunate.

Staff are asking businesses, community groups and residents to donate chocolate gifts for children that may not have been expecting to receive one.

The J Steadman & Sons team

Adam Downing, business leader at the firm, said: “We hope that the community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Dignity colleagues across the country have helped bring a smile to face of others that may not have been expecting an Easter egg and we would like to do the same in our local area.”

To donate visit J Steadman & Sons on Balby Road, between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Chocolate donations