Funeral directors appeal for Easter Eggs in aid of Doncaster Royal Infirmary
Doncaster funeral directors are collecting Easter eggs in support of children being cared for at the town’s royal infirmary.
J Steadman & Sons, which is part of Dignity, launched the annual Easter Egg Appeal 20 years ago to help distribute gifts to those less fortunate.
Staff are asking businesses, community groups and residents to donate chocolate gifts for children that may not have been expecting to receive one.
Adam Downing, business leader at the firm, said: “We hope that the community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
"Dignity colleagues across the country have helped bring a smile to face of others that may not have been expecting an Easter egg and we would like to do the same in our local area.”
To donate visit J Steadman & Sons on Balby Road, between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.