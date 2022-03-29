Doncaster teen special guest at memorial service for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Josie Harrision, 18, has been chosen as one of the Duke of Edinburgh Award holders who will be part of the 1,800 strong congregation at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, senior British and foreign royals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will all gather to remember the Queen’s consort, who died last year at the age of 99.

Nine recent Gold Award holders – dressed in bright purple DofE jackets – will line the Abbey steps as guests arrive – an element of Philip’s original funeral plan that was unable to go ahead at the time because of Covid restrictions.

Josie said taking part in the scheme had helped her gain confidence and independence, and she has been involved in creating the DofE’s Youth Manifesto.

Ruth Marvel, chief executive of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “Today is an opportunity to celebrate the duke’s incredible legacy and his vision in creating the DofE charity which has helped generations of young people develop the skills, resilience and self-belief they need to thrive, whatever life throws at them.

“The duke founded the DofE because he knew that, with the right opportunities, young people’s potential is limitless.

“Six decades on, the hundreds of thousands of young people doing their DofE continue to prove him right every day – discovering new talents and making a positive difference in communities all over the UK.”

Josie Harrison from Doncaster is one of the special guests at the memorial service for Prince Philip.

Following Philip’s death in April last year, the DofE launched the Living Legacy Fund in his memory to support its aim to reach a million more young people by 2026, with projects to reach marginalised young people and expanding the DofE in prisons and young offender institutions.

Aimed at both able-bodied and disabled youngsters, DofE has become one of the best known self-development and adventure schemes for 14 to 24-year-olds.

Since it was set up in 1956, nearly seven million have joined the scheme in the UK with over three million achieving awards.