Funeral details are announced after shock death of beloved Doncaster DJ

Tributes have poured in for Ken Holmes, a familar face on the city’s pub and club scene and who entertained thousands of dancers with sets at Doncaster’s famed Top Rank club during the 1960s and 1970s.

In a varied career, Ken also worked as a teacher, newsagent and railway electrician and died on August 25 at the age of 74.

His funeral will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on September 14 from 3pm.

Ken had recently revived the Top Rank sound with nights devoted to the Silver Street club at venues across Doncaster.

He leaves his wife Carol of more than 50 years, as well as three children, Phillip, David and Andrea.

Tributes have been flooding in from shocked friends and clubgoers.

One said: “Total shock and so, so sad. I just cannot take this in. A wonderful man. A true legend.”

Another posted: “So sad to hear this news. Happy memories of times past. RIP Doncaster’s No. 1 DJ.”

"Totally shocked and upset,” wrote another. I got to be friends with Ken at the Top Rank and that friendship continued throughout the following years. God bless you Ken, RIP old friend.”

Another friend added: “You were a gentleman and true legend on the decks,” while another posted: “A big name in the Doncaster music scene. Condolences to the family.”

Another posted: “This is so hard to take in, I'm truly devastated. I've known Ken since the original Top Rank days in the 1960's – he introduced me to Motown and Northern Soul which I still love. The best DJ and top bloke, he will be SO missed.”

"RIP Ken Holmes AKA The Human Jukebox,” shared another. “You were a true Doncaster legend who did what you loved and loved what you did.”

Together with fellow Top Rank DJ Chris Whiteley, Ken had revived the sounds of the Top Rank, with a touring DJ set devoted to the sounds of the era, playing a mix of pop. glam rock, reggae, Motown, rock and soul at venues across Doncaster and last year he gave an indepth interview focusing on the club’s heyday, which you can read HERE.