Tributes pour in after shock death of beloved DJ, dubbed 'Doncaster's number one'

Ken Holmes, a familiar face at pubs and clubs across Doncaster and who spent a large chunk of his career behind the decks at the city’s Top Rank club, died on Friday at the age of 74, his family has announced.

Ken, who also worked as a railway electrician, newsagent and teaching in a varied career, had recently revived the Top Rank sound with nights devoted to the 60s and 70s Silver Street club at venues across Doncaster.

He leaves his wife Carol of more than 50 years, as well as three children, Phillip, David and Andrea.

Tributes have been flooding in from shocked friends and clubgoers.

One said: “Total shock and so, so sad. I just cannot take this in. A wonderful man. A true legend.”

Another posted: “So sad to hear this news. Happy memories of times past. RIP Doncaster’s No. 1 DJ.”

"Totally shocked and upset,” wrote another. I got to be friends with Ken at the Top Rank and that friendship continued throughout the following years. God bless you Ken, RIP old friend.”

Another friend added: “You were a gentleman and true legend on the decks,” while another posted: “A big name in the Doncaster music scene. Condolences to the family.”

Another posted: “This is so hard to take in, I'm truly devastated. I've known Ken since the original Top Rank days in the 1960's – he introduced me to Motown and Northern Soul which I still love. The best DJ and top bloke, he will be SO missed.”

"RIP Ken Holmes AKA The Human Jukebox,” shared another. “You were a true Doncaster legend who did what you loved and loved what you did.”

Fellow Northern Soul DJ Bill Snow said: “RIP Ken – you were Mr Top Rank. God bless, sleep well my fellow DJ and friend.”

Ken was a familiar face on Doncaster's music scene.

Free Press reporter and friend Darren Burke, who interviewed Ken several times, said: “I first got to know Ken when he was doing a weekly DJ session and quiz night at the then Tired Man pub in Edenthorpe.

"We both shared a deep love of music and we hit it off straight away, chatting about obscure bands and tracks and he was always receptive to hearing new stuff. I’d take in tapes I’d bought and he’d always give them a spin.

"He was such a popular and friendly guy and an absolute consumate professional behind the decks. I spoke to him last year for a feature about reviving the Top Rank brand and he kept me entertained for more than an hour with his stories. Such a sad loss to Doncaster’s music scene.”

In the interview with Ken, which you can read in full HERE in which he spoke of 25p pints, naked dancers and evenings with David Bowie, he revealed how he got a job working at the Top Rank after another DJ was sacked – and never looked back.

He also revealed how a leading rock star of the time made a move on his wife Carol, with Paul Kossoff of All Right Now rockers Free pouncing after a gig at the venue.

Said Ken: “The band had been playing when Paul came backstage and started eyeing up my wife.”

"He said to her ‘what you doing after the show?’

"Why don’t you come out and have a good time with us? I don’t think he was thinking of going for a cup of tea.”

Carol said: “Ken and I were married for over 50 years.

"When we were first married, Ken worked at the Plant Works as an electrician then at the Engineering Industrial Training Board in Leeds.

"We came back to Doncaster where we had a newsagents for six years then Ken went into teaching and was still in education when he retired.

"We have been blessed with three amazing children Phillip, David and Andrea, a wonderful daughter-in-law Emma and four incredible grandchildren Sophie, William, Oscar and Sebastian, who Ken thought the world of.”

Together with fellow Top Rank DJ Chris Whiteley, Ken had revived the sounds of the Top Rank, with a touring DJ set devoted to the sounds of the era, playing a mix of pop. glam rock, reggae, Motown, rock and soul at venues across Doncaster. The shows will now be cancelled out of respect.