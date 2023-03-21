News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
5 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
5 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
6 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
6 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Funeral details announced following shock death of 'much-loved' Doncaster musician

The funeral of a ‘much-loved’ Doncaster punk musician will take place next month following his shock death, his family have announced.

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

Graham “Shamus” McGuigan, who performed with a number of punk bands during his career, died at the age of 51, earlier this month.

Mr McGuigan, originally from Guernsey, where he was a popular figure on the local music scene, had latterly lived in Doncaster and was a regular at the city’s pubs and clubs for punk gigs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His funeral will take place on April 5 from 3.40pm at Rose Hill.

The funeral of Shamus McGuigan will take place next month.
The funeral of Shamus McGuigan will take place next month.
The funeral of Shamus McGuigan will take place next month.
Most Popular

Shocked family and friends paid tribute following the tragedy, which comes following the recent death of his dad Michael and wife Kerry in 2021.

One said: “Been hard to process the sad news and passing of Shamus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“R.I.P my friend. You are now at peace with Kerry with whom you loved and missed so dearly.”

Another wrote: “Gutted – he was a good bloke going through a terrible couple of years. I hope you’re in a better place now, my friend. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Another said: "I will miss you my dear friend, I hope you have found your peace. Much love, my crazy beautiful friend.”

Mr MrGuigan, an ardent Leeds United supporter, was also a keen bottle collector, spending many hours digging out Victorian bottles from local tips to add to his huge collection of glassware.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His stepson Matthew confirmed the tragic news and said: “He had really struggled with the death of his wife, my mum Kerry McGuigan for the last two years.

“Sham was basically my dad and life won't be the same without him, at least he is with my mum now.”

Free Press reporter Darren Burke, a friend of Shamus said: “We got to know each other originally through the DFP Facebook page for his quirky and very funny comments on politics.

"We became Facebook friends and would swap banter. It is clear he loved his wife Kerry dearly and had struggled after her death. It is truly devastating news for the family and I hope he has found peace now. He was much-loved by all.”

Doncaster