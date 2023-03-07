Tributes flood in following shock death of 'much-loved' Doncaster punk musician

Shamus McGuigan, who performed with a number of punk bands during his career, has died at the age of 51, his family announced yesterday.

Mr McGuigan, originally from Guernsey, where he was a popular figure on the local music scene, had latterly lived in Doncaster and was a regular at the city’s pubs and clubs for punk gigs.

Shocked family and friends have been paying tribute following the tragedy, which comes following the recent death of his dad Michael and wife Kerry in 2021.

One said: “Been hard to process the sad news and passing of Shamus.

“R.I.P my friend. You are now at peace with Kerry with whom you loved and missed so dearly.”

Another wrote: “Gutted – he was a good bloke going through a terrible couple of years. I hope you’re in a better place now, my friend. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Another wrote: “So many fond memories, from crazy gigs, talking s***, playing snooker, scoring every cafe on the island out of 10 for their cheese sandwiches and tea, arguing about music, carnage in Thailand and generally being idiots.

" I will miss you my dear friend, I hope you have found your peace. Much love, my crazy beautiful friend.”

Mr MrGuigan, an ardent Leeds United supporter, was also a keen bottle collector, spending many hours digging out Victorian bottles from local tips to add to his huge collection of glassware.

His stepson Matthew confirmed the tragic news and said: “He had really struggled with the death of his wife, my mum Kerry McGuigan for the last two years.

“Sham was basically my dad and life won't be the same without him, at least he is with my mum now.”

Free Press reporter Darren Burke, a friend of Shamus said: “We got to know each other originally through the DFP Facebook page for his quirky and very funny comments on politics.