Fundraising football match for Doncaster dad killed in bike tragedy as collection nears £3,000

Friends and family will gather at Hatfield Main FC on Friday to honour Ben McMinn, 34, who died when his bike was in collision with a car near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station last month.

The match, as well as food and raffles, will bolster funds for his family, with nearly £3,000 already raised by well-wishers.

The game, at the ground in Broadway, Dunscroft, will kick off at 5pm.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr McMinn following the tragedy.

His father Andrew posted a touching tribute on social media, writing: “Never thought I’d ever write a status like this in my whole life, but sadly our family has lost our Ben in a tragic accident.

"I just hope you get the best ever bed in heaven my boy, love you millions.

"Ben was one of the best and will be missed by so many people, besides his family, which are trying to accept that we’re never going to see him or his smile again.

"It still doesn’t seem real.

"The flowers down at the railway station show how much he was loved and respected.”

A British Transport Police statement said: “Officers were called at 7.37pm on 30 September following reports that a motorbike had collided with a vehicle.