Fundraiser for Doncaster man who needs medical equipment to improve his quality of life

Brian Ward from Scawsby has had to endure around 60 operations in his lifetime.

He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 23 and over the past four decades his condition has slowly gotten worse.

Now aged 64 his independence and quality of life have dropped which is why his family are raising money for equipment to improve the time he has left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Ward, 64, Scawsby.

Linda Ward, Brian’s wife, said: “He’s depressed because he can’t get out of bed.

“He’s on oxygen 24/7 and is fed through a tube.

“Brian has fought against this almost his whole life - I didn’t expect him to come out of hospital this time.”

Brian has recently spent time in hospital but luckily did return home.

“He tries to be as normal as possible,” Linda said.

“Brian puts on a chirpy attitude but he often gets down and upset.”

The family are raising money for a mobility scooter, an electric double bed and a defibrillator.

“He’s stuck in bed all the time,” she continued.

“It would be fantastic to see him gain a little bit more independence during the time we have left with him.

“I would love to get him out of the house, maybe take him on a day trip.

“He’s such a fighter and we want to do this before it’s too late.”

Medical staff have told the family that it may soon be time to move Brian to palliative care.

Life has not been easy for Brian who lost his daughter to Chron’s disease when she was just 27 years of age.

Brian was also involved in a terrible car accident three years ago.

“He can’t wear a seatbelt due to his colostomy bag,” Linda said.

“So when we crashed he landed backwards in a ditch.

“Broke his neck and multiple bones in his chest.

“It was a miracle he made it out alive.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.