Fun group offers exciting activities, friendship and enjoyment for retired people in Doncaster

The group runs quizzes, walking sessions, language classes and many more fun activities for the retired people of Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:26 am

Doncaster U3A is a non-profit charitable organisation which provides activities and interest groups for retired and semi retired people.

Jane Bowser, publicity officer of Doncaster U3A, said: “Are you retired, active or bored?

“If the answer is yes then the DU3A is for you.

Donaster University of the Third Age L-r Corinne Chivers, member, Mike Bowser, bowling group leader, Jane Bowser, publicity officer and Christine Curtis, membership secretary, pictured outside Tenpin Doncaster.

“We have been operating for 27 years and currency have around 300 members.

“We offer more than 30 interest groups ranging from ‘active’ groups such as walking, tenpin bowling and walking cricket.

“There are also sedentary groups such as languages, history, quizzes and art.”

The groups are all led by members of the U3A.

“Since the end of March 2020, most of the groups have been unable to meet at their usual venues,” Jane said.

“However, using technology, we formed various groups on Zoom.

“This proved to be highly successful, with about 16 groups meeting this way.

“Over the last couple of months many of our groups have re-started meeting up, at their various venues.”

If you are interested in joining you can visit their website here or call 07735436176.

