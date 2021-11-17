The chicken restaurant’s newest location is in Delves Court on Omega Boulevard and is open for business for drive-thru and walk-in customers.

One hunded jobs have been created and bosses are still welcoming applications.

Councillor Susan Durant was welcomed at the opening and cut the ribbon, joining the KFC team and other members of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official opening. Ben Harrison Photography (www.BenHarrisonphotography.co.uk)

A spokesman said: “We’re keen to give back to the community for all the support it has shown us, which is also why our new Thorne restaurant will take part in KFC’s Food Donation Scheme, giving any unsold chicken to local charities.”

Carolann Denne, KFC Operations Director, said: “We’re so excited to be opening the doors of our new restaurant in Thorne. Not only will we be providing everyone’s favourite fried chicken, but we’ll also be delivering 100 new jobs for local people, which is especially exciting following a recent pay rise for all hourly paid team members.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Inside the new restaurant. Ben Harrison Photography (www.BenHarrisonphotography.co.uk)

Preparing the chicken for frying. Ben Harrison Photography (www.BenHarrisonphotography.co.uk)