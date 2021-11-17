New KFC opens in Doncaster creating 100 jobs
A new KFC has opened its doors in Thorne this week.
The chicken restaurant’s newest location is in Delves Court on Omega Boulevard and is open for business for drive-thru and walk-in customers.
One hunded jobs have been created and bosses are still welcoming applications.
Councillor Susan Durant was welcomed at the opening and cut the ribbon, joining the KFC team and other members of the community.
A spokesman said: “We’re keen to give back to the community for all the support it has shown us, which is also why our new Thorne restaurant will take part in KFC’s Food Donation Scheme, giving any unsold chicken to local charities.”
Carolann Denne, KFC Operations Director, said: “We’re so excited to be opening the doors of our new restaurant in Thorne. Not only will we be providing everyone’s favourite fried chicken, but we’ll also be delivering 100 new jobs for local people, which is especially exciting following a recent pay rise for all hourly paid team members.”