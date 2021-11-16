Doncaster food hygiene: These are the cleanest restaurants that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings

Well over at Scores on the Doors they hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Doncaster restaurants that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of November 11, 2021).

1. Burger King Burger King: Motorway Services, Junction 5, Doncaster, DN8 5GS Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Cactus Jacks Cactus Jacks: 18 Hall Gate, Doncaster, DN1 3NA. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. China Rose China Rose: 16 South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6JH. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Colosseo Colosseo: 232 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster, DN4 5DS. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales