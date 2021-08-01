Frying high: Olympic star Bradly Sinden shows off his medal at his favourite Doncaster chippy

Staff at at Harry's Fish Bar & Restaurant in Dunsville were thrilled when the down-to earth Olympian chatted with them and showed them his medal when he called, to pick the family order up from his favourite chippy on Saturday.

Elena Tsikkini, daughter of restaurant owner Harry Raouna, said: "Bradly came in with two of his family members (we believe his mum and sister) and ordered their takeaway - customers recognised him and so did the staff.

“He was really friendly, whilst waiting for his food to be freshly prepared he was kind enough to stop and chat with the customers and staff and take photos.

Bradly Sinden who won a Silver Olympic medal in Taekwondo dropped in for a chippy tea at Harry's Fish Bar and Restaurant, Doncaster.

“We asked him if we could take a photo to post on our Harry’s Facebook page and he said of course and took out his medal from his packet and put it on!

“He was absolutely lovely, he lives local and we are his local fish and chip shop.

" It’s such an honour to have him and his family as our customer.”

Elena added: “I recently had a baby and I’d popped in for a coffee to see the staff and took the baby over to see everyone.

Bradly Sinden with his Olympic silver medal. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

"My husband Kyri was the one who cooked the order for them, and Bradly happened to come in as I was there.”