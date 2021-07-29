Silver medal star Bradly Sinden vows to go one better at Paris 2024 Olympics

Bradly Sinden in action at Tokyo 2020. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Sinden did himself, his family and the town proud by winning silver in the -68kg category – going one better than his hero, Doncaster’s Sarah Stevenson, who won bronze in Beijing in 2008.

The 22-year-old, from Stainforth, stormed through to the final but then suffered an agonising 34-29 defeat to Uzbekistan teenager Ulug Rashitov.

Reigning world champion Sinden had travelled to Tokyo with gold in his sights and was critical of himself in the immediate aftermath of his defeat.

But he has also vowed to learn from the experience and use it as motivation in the build-up to the 2024 Olympics in France.

"I’m gutted,” said Sinden. “The only colour I see is gold. Anything else isn’t what you want and isn’t what you work for.

“I’ll look back on it eventually, it may be a while, and be proud of myself and what I’ve achieved over these last five years as a senior – winning the World Championships and being so close to winning the Olympics.

“I came here to have no regrets. I think being caught right at the very end will get to me but sometimes you learn more from a loss.

“I have something to work on now and we’ll put that into play. We’ll review what happened after having a break and I’ll work towards becoming better than ever.

“It’s only three years to Paris and I’m hopeful that I will go one step further and bring that gold home.”

Sinden, who was bidding to become Britain’s first ever male Olympic taekwondo champion, twice came from behind against Rashitov to lead 28-26 with seconds remaining in the final round.

But his opponent produced a late flurry of points to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.