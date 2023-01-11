Friends praise 'top lad' Haris Namani as Doncaster 21-year-old prepares for Love Island

The 21-year-old is one of ten contestants announced for the winter installment of the dating show which begins on ITV next Monday.

And friends of Haris have rushed to pay tribute to him ahead of him searching for love in the South African villa.

Writing on Facebook, one pal, Simon Shenton wrote: “Love Island 2023 and our boy Haris Namani is in!

Haris Namani from Doncaster is set to star on Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

"He’s a top lad, genuine, kind and honest. I can't say enough good things about you mate, we are all rooting for you.

"Time to shine! #TeamHaris.”

Another pal, Liam Higgins wrote: “The guy’s a boyo. He's my boy and believe me, he will get from this.

"Never watched an episode in my life but I’ll be supporting my boy – y’all should too, one of the nicest kids you will ever meet.”

After being announced on Monday, Haris’s ex Courtney Hodgson took to social media to launch an attack on him, saying he had dumped her to appear on the show.

In an angry blast, she described him as ‘the biggest player going’ as she commented on an Instagram post announcing his participation in the reality show.

After learning he had flown out ahead of the winter installment, she fumed: 'We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family. Biggest player going!”

She posted footage of them both snuggled up in bed, along with a snap together on a night out as well as on a jet ski ride.

An ITV representative said: 'All islanders entering Love Island are single and looking for love.'

Introducing himself to viewers, Haris said: “I've never found love. I think this is the show that can help me.

'It's the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I've obviously not found the right one myself.'