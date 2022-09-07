Friends of Doncaster murder probe victim donate hospital cash in his memory

Jamie Kelly died earlier this year following an altercation outside Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street.

The 30-year-old from Leeds died on May 2 and a number of people were arrested as police launched a murder investigation.

Now his friends have visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary to donate cash to paramedics who battled to save his life.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We want to say a very heart warming thank you to the family and friends of Jamie Kelly who have donated £770 in his memory for our Department of Critical Care.

“Two of Jamie's friends visited us to bring in this amazing donation and meet a member of our Critical Care team who cared for Jamie to personally thank them for everything they did to try and save him.

“On behalf of everyone at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity and our Department of Critical Care, we would like to send our heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of his family and friends who contributed towards this donation. Our thoughts are with you all.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that on Sunday, May 1, a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar where there was a physical altercation with three other men once outside.