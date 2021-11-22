Friends gather to pay tribute to Doncaster bar boss as funeral fund hits £5,000

Chris Butch Allison, who died earlier this month at the age of 54.

Chris ‘Butch’ Allison, who ran Carter’s Bar in Cleveland Street and who was a familar face on the town’s nightlife scene, died earlier this month at the age of 54.

And on Friday night, the bar was packed as friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Mr Allison at the event which was aimed at raising money for his funeral.

It comes as a separate funeral fund created in the aftermath of his death reached more than £5,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a ‘true gent’ and ‘Doncaster legend’ Friday night’s fundraising auction helped boost funds even further and saw dozens gather in his memory.

Mr Allison, known as Butch, was a doorman on many of the town’s pubs and clubs for several decades.

In a simple tribute, his son Greg simply posted ‘love you dad’ as emotional messages poured in for Mr Allinson who grew up in Balby and lived in Wheatley.

Funeral fund campaign organiser Elyse Seaton said: “No one ever thought that they would be reading this, but unfortunately we are having to say our goodbyes to our lovely friend.

"We are all devastated by the massive, unexpected loss of Butch.

“It is apparent he was well loved by many. So let’s get him an amazing final journey.

“Please donate if you are able to. If not please don’t feel guilty but please share the page.

"Every donation will be greatly appreciated. It would be great if we can help his family by raising funds to help with funeral costs.

She said that funds raised will be paid directly to the undertakers and or the chosen venue to help pay, or could be used for a memorial to Mr Allison.

She also shared a poem as a tribute, which read: Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.

“Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”