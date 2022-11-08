Fresh appeal over Doncaster mountain walker who disappeared six months ago

Neil Skinner, 71, was last seen walking in the area of Loch Dochard near Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8.

Despite extensive searches and police enquiries, he has not been found.

Inspector Ian Hutchison of Police Scotland said: “This has been an incredibly distressing six months for Neil’s family and we have remained in contact with them throughout.

Neil Skinner disappeared while walking in Scotland.

“They would like Neil to be found and I would continue to urge anyone who may have information or any knowledge of Neil to get in touch.

“Anyone who was walking in the area around that time or since who believes they may have seen anything out of the ordinary to let us know so we can follow it up.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3773 of 9 May, 2022.”

Earlier this year, his heartbroken daughter said not knowing what has happened to her dad was “just awful” and “deeply upsetting.”

In an interview with the BBC, Kate Armitage said: "It's left us in a deeply upsetting scenario now of trying to come to terms with losing our dad, grandpa, brother, friend.”

"I can't explain to my little boy, who's six, why grandpa is not coming home and why we can't have a funeral.

"When somebody dies it's upsetting anyway, but in these circumstances it's just awful.

"The not knowing what has happened to a loved one and imagining the worst when you lie in bed at night is awful."

“It is literally like he's disappeared with no explanation."

She said Mr Skinner was on a walking tour with two friends when he returned to his tent alone after he said he did not feel well enough to complete a planned hike.

When his companions returned to their campsite, Mr Skinner was nowhere to be found despite all his clothes and walking equipment being in the tent along with his phone and wallet.