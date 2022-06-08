"I can't explain to my little boy why grandpa is not coming home:" Family's agony over missing Doncaster man

Neil Skinner, 71, has not been seen since May 8 after feeling unwell while camping in Scotland.

Despite extensive police searches around Loch Dochard in Argyll and Bute where he was last seen and numerous appeals, there has been no sightings or information about Mr Skinner since then.

And his heartbroken daughter says not knowing what has happened to her dad was “just awful” and “deeply upsetting.”

Police have scaled back the search for Doncaster man Neil Skinner in Scotland and say it is unlikely he will be found alive.

In an interview with the BBC, Kate Armitage said: "It's left us in a deeply upsetting scenario now of trying to come to terms with losing our dad, grandpa, brother, friend.”

"I can't explain to my little boy, who's six, why grandpa is not coming home and why we can't have a funeral.

"When somebody dies it's upsetting anyway, but in these circumstances it's just awful.

"The not knowing what has happened to a loved one and imagining the worst when you lie in bed at night is awful."

“It is literally like he's disappeared with no explanation."

She said Mr Skinner was on a walking tour with two friends when he returned to his tent alone after he said he did not feel well enough to complete a planned hike.

When his companions returned to their campsite, Mr Skinner was nowhere to be found despite all his clothes and walking equipment being in the tent along with his phone and wallet.

A police search involving helicopters, drones and diving and mountain rescue teams was carried out, but Mr Skinner was not found.

Police Scotland has told his family that he was unlikely to be alive given the weeks that had passed since he was last seen, Ms Armitage said.

She has asked anyone who met her dad in Scotland to get in touch with police and wants people planning to visit the area over the summer to keep an eye out for her father's body.

"That would just bring us so much comfort if we recovered his body and could have a funeral," she said.