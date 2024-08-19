Former veterans launch £10,000 appeal to help restore Doncaster's military graves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of big-hearted volunteer former veterans have launched a £10,000 appeal to help repair and restore Doncaster’s military graves.

Keith Lumley and Andrew Wilkinson-Smith have unveiled the crowdfunding campaign to support the city’s Victoria Cross Trust – with cash being used to help refurbish the last resting places of former miitary heroes.

The pair said: “Our team of military veterans and volunteers professionally clean and maintain graves and memorials to Victoria Cross recipients – the highest award for valour - and other military graves to help maintain their memory.

"We also visit schools to educate the next generation in the exploits and heroism of the past.

A team of volunteers help to restore graves across Doncaster and beyond.

“We aim to clean at least fifty per year and visit as many schools as possible. Your donations will help us to hit these targets by covering costs of travel and equipment that requires regular servicing and maintenance.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me and my team.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE

More information about the Victoria Cross Trust is available at www.victoriacrosstrust.org or on Facebook via The Friends of the Victoria Cross Trust.

An example of one of the graves given a new lease of life.

The VCT raises funds to restore the graves of the recipients of the highest award for valour in the British and Commonwealth Military Service.

Not all graves are cared for by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and so the organisation steps in to ensure those that aren't are maintained and their memory is not forgotten through the group’s education programme.