Former homeless victim of bullying picked to carry the prestigious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Baton

There are around 5,000 athletes competing in over 250 events in 20 sports with around 56 members of Commonwealth nations expected to take part.

Leading up to the Games is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Baton Relay.

Whilst the Baton didn’t pass through our new city of Doncaster this time, some of Doncaster’s own were sent to other towns around Yorkshire to carry the baton.

Lee as he travelled through Market Weighton

Members of the public were nominated to hold the prestigious baton and one of those chosen was Hatfield resident, Lee Pitcher.

This is Lee’s story…

Growing up, Lee was homeless for a period as a child.

He was also the victim of bullying at school.

Doncaster's Lee Pitcher

It was these experiences that gave him the inner drive to want to be his very best, grow his personal resilience, and one day, help others who themselves might have challenging lives.

He was lucky to have the support and network of a wonderful family around him, and his determination in those early adult years to succeed, meant he worked three jobs simultaneously at times, alongside his studies, which saw him gain his Masters degree.

He has gone on to have a great career, spanning over two decades, where his team’s work is now at the forefront of climate change adaptation, recognised by the British Quality Foundation, and has seen Lee invited to do a live keynote speech at the World’s biggest climate change convention, COP26.

His work couldn’t be more important right now as we have witnessed first hand this week the unprecedented weather and devastation it brings with it.

Lee dedicates nearly all of his spare time giving back to the community; a committed Doncaster Lion, a voluntary Chairman of an Arts and Culture Charity, a local Hatfield Town Councillor, and, Chair of Governors for Travis St Lawrence Church of England School.

As a Doncaster Lion, Lee is part of a team, who in the last year have walked hundreds of miles throughout the December evenings with a sleigh to meet thousands of children - who would not ordinarily get to meet Father Christmas, have supported numerous fundraising events, recently raising moneys to help send Scouts abroad to represent Yorkshire at the international jamboree, and amongst other things, held the Children's Christmas Party for over 100 local school kids with special educational needs.

It was members of the Doncaster Lions who nominated Lee for his contributions to the community for all of his various projects.

Lee said: “This was one of the proudest moments of my entire life.

"Never growing up did I ever envisage one day doing something as extraordinary and special as this.

"It’s an absolute honour and really quite overwhelming. My face is still aching from the ear to ear beam I had from start to finish.”

Every day his volunteering makes a difference to the lives of residents and puts smiles on people’s faces who have sometimes forgotten how to smile.

Lee was a Queen’s Baton Bearer in Market Weighton last week cheered on by friends, family, colleagues and most of all, one very proud Mum.