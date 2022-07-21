The bee garden which is part of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), has flourished into a bee friendly environment, and provides a calm and reflective space for young people, their families and the CAMHS team.

The small group of children together with their teacher Joanne Thirsk and Teaching Assistant Joanne Parker presented the CAMHS team with their colourful flower displays which had been specially planted by the children themselves.

The Adwick Primary School children Gabriel, Obi, Alistair, and Hanna, with Joanne Thirsk and Joanne Parker

The children had a tour of the bee garden and treated staff by singing the Butterfly song and reading their book about growing and life cycles.

Barbara Murray, Service Manager CAMHS Doncaster, said: “It was a pleasure to meet the children and their teachers from Adwick Primary School. Thank you very much for the beautiful flowers which are a lovely addition to our bee garden.”

Following the visit Joanne Thirsk, Adwick teacher, said: "The children enjoyed growing and donating the planters for your amazing bee garden. We are pleased to be able to support our local community and hope many people will get pleasure from them."

The bee garden was unveiled last August at a live broadcast of The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show as part of Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge.

Doncaster CAMHS provides mental health assessments, therapy and interventions for young people and their families to support emotional and mental wellbeing.