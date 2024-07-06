Former Doncaster MP Dame Rosie Winterton granted House of Lords peerage
Dame Rosie Winterton is among eight former Labour MPs to have been nominated by newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the role.
Before her retirement this year, Dame Winterton represented the Doncaster Central constituency as MP for 27 years.
She worked as a minister for several government departments from 2001-2010, and was Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons for seven years until her retirement.
In 2015, she received a Damehood for her long-term political service.
A total of 19 life peers were nominated by four party leaders and the House of Lords Appointments Commission ahead of the general election.
All nominations were conferred by His Majesty King Charles III on Thursday (4 July).
Other notable nominations include former Prime Minister Theresa May, former Justice Secretary Chris Grayling and former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman.