Dean Windass and Jon Parkin will be at the Lord Nelson on May 1 for an evening of fun and footballing anecdotes.

Both colourful characters in their own right, the pair played for a string of clubs during their careers, with the evening taking a retrospective look back at some of their best moments in the game.

Windass is known for his spells at Bradford City and contributed to his hometown team Hull City's promotion to the Premier League in 2008.

Scored 64 goals in 205 games for Hull in his first spell, we went on to play at the top flight in both English and Scottish football. Later in his career, he returned to City, and scored the only goal of the 2008 Football League Championship play-off final to take them to the top flight for the first time in their history.

He has also played for Aberdeen, Oxford United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, and Oldham Athletic.

Windass scored his last Premier League goal at the age of 39, becoming Hull City's oldest-ever scorer.

Parkin meanwhile never played in the Premier League, but scored nearly 200 goals in almost 600 appearances, making more than 50 league appearances for each of four clubs – York City, Macclesfield Town, Preston North End and Fleetwood Town, plus over 50 non-League appearances for Forest Green Rovers.

He even made a brief loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.