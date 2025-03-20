Fitting tribute made to Le Bistro restaurant owner Deniz Moullali who has sadly passed away

A further fitting tribute has been made to Le Bistro restaurant owner Deniz Moullali who sadly passed away on Tuesday this week.

Relish Doncaster, which was co-owned by Deniz and his son Paul, posted on Facebook this afternoon under the headline LEGACY: “There isn’t enough words in the world to describe how amazing and inspirational this man was. A true gentleman.

"Tough, passionate, loving, caring and everything else in between.

“I think I speak for everybody when I say, crossing paths with you was an honour.

“This isn’t a “Goodbye”, it’s a “See you later”.

“Until next time.

“RIP Deniz Moullali.”

