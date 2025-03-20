Tributes flood in following the death of popular Doncaster Le Bistro restaurateur Deniz Moullali

Tributes have come flooding in via social media following the death of popular Doncaster Le Bistro restaurateur Deniz Moullali who sadly passed away on Tuesday (March 18).

Deniz not only owned Le Bistro but was the co-owner, along with son Paul, of Relish Bar & Grill on East Laith Gate.

Taking to Facebook, Joyce Taylor said: “RIP Deniz. So many happy memories of le bistro. A kind ,funny charitable man,you will be missed by many. Sincere condolences to lovely Carol,Paul and family.”

"Sad news Deniz was a special guy he will be sadly missed had some fab times in his company and some great laughs,” said Pete Sykes.

Other tributes said: "So sorry to hear this knew him from his restaurants and when he came to the gym at the Dome, such a lovely man.”

“So sad. Deniz was a gentleman through and through, and will be sadly missed. He was generous to a fault, and unfailingly friendly and welcoming to all.”

“Lovely man and le Bistro was the best restaurant in Doncaster R.I.P deniz.”

“A absolute Doncaster legend truelly a wonderful funny man whom adored his whole family and friends will be very sadly missed condolences to all his loving family rip dennis keep them on there toes up there.”

“My late mum knew him well when she worked for the Underwood family at The Old Vienna restaurant in Hallgate. He was a larger than life character and salt of the Earth. But Mum still told him off if she didn't see his tables dressed properly lol RIP Dennis.”

Gordon Tulley and Alison Finch said: “Deniz Moullali RIP Den.Thank you from all of us who were welcomed into yours & Carole’s establishments and your lives

Here is a few of many memories we shared up to 1990s. RIP “A true Gentleman & legend in Doncaster” & our condolences to Carole, Paul, Beck & Deniz’s favourite little lady Eloise plus the extended family and so may friends.”

Fellow business Harry's Fish Bar & Restaurant added: “We are so sorry to read such sad news. Deniz was a good man, great businessman, good friend. Sending our deepest condolences.”