Festival of light will return to Doncaster this November bringing art and hope to the iconic Minster

The magical DN Festival of Light is returning to Doncaster between November 25 and 28.

Sadly last year the event was unable to run due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

But the team are determined to make its return bigger and brighter in 2021 and hope to spread some joy through art in Doncaster.

This year the art on display is named ‘The Crossing Place’ by Heinrich and Palmer.

It has been inspired by Doncaster’s rich heritage collection and the town’s long standing association with natural history.

Sally Lockey, project director of Right Up Our Street who have organised the festival, said: “The DN Festival of light is a celebration of our communities and its rich culture, bringing different communities together in one space to engage in the arts.

“This year we are thrilled to be bringing the festival back to the Minster, after being paused last year due to the pandemic.

“We’ve used this time wisely, working with the artists Heinrich and Palmer as well as partners across Doncaster to create a new work for the town that highlights the fantastic natural history collection housed by Heritage Doncaster.

“As well as the wonderful animal conservation work being carried out by Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Potteric Carr.

“There will also be an opportunity to see an adaptation of the artwork, alongside some of our natural history collection at Doncaster’s new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum between November 25 and January 14.”

Right Up Our Street is an Arts Council Creative People and Place project for Doncaster, working with communities across the borough to create brilliant art and culture experiences.

The event is supported by DMBC and hosted by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

Past festivals have been popular with Doncaster people.

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon brought 16,000 people to the Minster back in 2018.

The large light installations are perfect for all ages to enjoy.

The event is ticketed to make the festival Covid-19 safe.

