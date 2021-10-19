Pupils as young as six have reportedly been acting out scenes from the record-breaking show which tells the story of a group of misfits taking part in a series of children's playground games – with a deadly twist.

Schools around England have warned parents to check their device settings amid multiple reports of children viewing the smash-hit show.

The South Korean series features characters competing in a series of games where failure results in death including traditional playground favourites such as Red Light, Green Light and marbles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squid Game has taken the world by storm. (Photo: Netflix).

One head teacher said the 15-rated programme was "totally unsuitable" for primary age children.

Gareth Nichols, from Sir Francis Hill primary in Lincoln, said "a small group of pupils within school, aged around six" were discussing the show and "re-enacting some scenes".

Mr Nichols said the class teacher "immediately contacted parents to make them aware".

A number of other Yorkshire schools have also sent out guidance to parents.

The series, which has become Netflix' s most-watched show in 90 countries, has been rated appropriate for viewers aged 15 and older and has content warnings including sex, violence and suicide.

Mr Nichols said: "Although some of the 'games' portrayed could be viewed as adaptations of traditional playground games, the violent consequences of failure are inappropriate for younger viewers and I would wholeheartedly support the 15 rating given to the show.