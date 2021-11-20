Festival of Light returns to Doncaster with magical works of art which will dazzle the audience

The DN Festival of Light will be at the Doncaster Minster from November 25 to 28.

This year the artwork has been created by Heinrich and Palmer who was inspired by Doncaster’s rich heritage and natural history.

Sally Lockey, project director of Right Up Our Street who have organised the festival, said: “The DN Festival of light is a celebration of our communities and Doncaster’s rich culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Sables Starling sculpture.

“We are bringing different communities together in one space to engage in the arts.

“This year we are thrilled to be bringing the festival back to the minster, after being paused last year due to the pandemic.

“We’ve used the time wisely, working with artists and partners across the town to create a new work that highlights the fantastic history of Doncaster.”

Artwork from Wayne Sables.

There will be tipi’s on the grounds of the church this year.

Events Doncaster have organised one tipi to house the Black Cat Theatre will be performing with The Ramayana Shadow Show which involves a puppet show.

Wayne Sables Starling Murmuration Sculpture will be on site.

Wayne said: “It’s been amazing to collaborate across art forms with a sculpture, musician and myself to create the interactive light installation.

“The sculpture represents the heart of what’s great about Doncaster for me, which is the community.

“Having the opportunity to create this installation for Doncaster is a huge honour.”

In another tipi there will be a screening of James Lockey’s Depictions of DN film, which is accompanied by a fantastic film score written by Hayley Youell.

The score features the South Yorkshire Police Brass Band, The Swags and Swaglets choirs from darts and The Doncaster Choral Society.

The film depicts the ‘Top Local Heroes’ from Right Up Our Street’s social media campaign ‘Depictions of DN.’

Heritage Doncaster’s Moving Museum will also be on site Friday and Saturday.

The moving museum will be bringing examples of local collections from their archive and crafting sessions for you to enjoy.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will also be on the grounds of the minster during the festival.

They will be teaching people to make a plant pot from newspaper using a plant pot maker, then fill it with peat free compost and add native wildflower seeds.

There are BSL friendly slots on Thursday and Friday and quiet slots for those with access needs will be at 4.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

For those slots book here.

To book a regular slot ticket click here.