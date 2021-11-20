Adorable photos of kids from Doncaster taking part in Children In Need

Take a look at these photos of kids dressed up for Children in Need.
1. Dress up
Sara Leigh Turner, said: "My little princess is celebrating at school wearing her Pudsey tshirt doing fun things."
Photo: Sara Leigh Turner
2. Pudsey ears
Elisa Becky McDonald sent in this photo.
Photo: Elisa Becky McDonald
3. Pudsey top
Charlotte Lister sent in this photo
Photo: Charlotte Lister
4. Baby Pudsey
Baby Pudsey at Little Learners Nursery.
Photo: Little Learners Nursery