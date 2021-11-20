Children in Need photos.

Adorable photos of kids from Doncaster taking part in Children In Need

There were plenty of Pudsey ears and fancy dress costumes in Doncaster yesterday for Children In Need.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 10:23 am

Take a look at these photos of kids dressed up for Children in Need.

1. Dress up

Sara Leigh Turner, said: "My little princess is celebrating at school wearing her Pudsey tshirt doing fun things."

Photo: Sara Leigh Turner

2. Pudsey ears

Elisa Becky McDonald sent in this photo.

Photo: Elisa Becky McDonald

3. Pudsey top

Charlotte Lister sent in this photo

Photo: Charlotte Lister

4. Baby Pudsey

Baby Pudsey at Little Learners Nursery.

Photo: Little Learners Nursery

