The Friends of Clay Lane group has been established to help turn around the fortunes of the post Second World War housing estate which lies between Sandall Park and Edenthorpe.

Residents of Clay Lane are being invited to a public meeting on July 6 when the group will outline its aims and encourage locals to step up pressure on the authorities to improving the area.

Spokesman Alex Chadburn said: “The aim of Friends of Clay Lane is to organise the community into action and put pressure on the council to resolve our issues. With continued growth and community spirit we can achieve the impossible.”

One of the main aims of the group is the redevelopment of the former Clay Lane Club in Shackleton Road which has fallen into severe disrepair and has become a regular target for arsonists since its closure.

The group also wants to protect and improve an area known as the Bankings – an area of grassland which runs at the rear of Wilberforce Road and adjacent to a railway line.

Residents also want to ensure the area is safe from flooding after a number of incidents in recent years where homes in Wilberforce Road and Jefferson Avenue have been flooded.

Added Alex: “We will have Doncaster Council and St. Leger Homes in attendance to answer questions from us and explain what is happening with the club and the bankings."

Community clean-up campaigner Daniel Barwell is also heavily involved in sprucing up the estate and was recently involved in a project to restore the Shackleton Road playground to its former glory.

He said: “The meeting will be around an hour of your time but will be the start of a monumental change for Clay Lane, if we can prove that we as voters actually care enough to turn out I promise you with the amount of phonecalls, emails and contacts we have been speaking with over the past few weeks, positive change is coming - we just need to organise!”

The meeting will take place at The Copper Pipe Cafe from 6pm.