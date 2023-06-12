Clean-up campaigner hails 'amazing' Doncaster park transformation after volunteers' paint job

A string of helpers turned up to help Daniel Barwell give the park off Shackleton Road in Clay Lane a fresh new look in time for summer – and he is now looking to give other parks in the area a makeover too.

Earlier this year Daniel and local residents helped clear broken glass and rubbish from the park – and were determined to finish the job by repainting play equipment and benches.

He said: “What an amazing day!

Clay Lane park has been given a makeover by volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was thinking no one was going to turn up and I'd have gone it alone but nope, Clay Lane answered the call to help improve their park and a steady stream of volunteers filed into the park to help with the big Clay Lane Park Paint.

“The park is looking absolutely amazing now.

"Thank you to Michelle for helping me with supplies, Alex and his family, Stephanie and her family and so many others who came out and did their bit to make the park look amazing.”

“There's a few other bits we couldn't get round to but we will pop back and finish those so it looks perfect but a good 95% is finished and finished well!

“You're an amazing community - onto Intake park next week to make sure all play parks in Wheatley, Intake and Clay Lane are ready for kids to enjoy this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park in the middle of Doncaster’s Clay Lane Estate was previously littered with broken glass and rubbish with play equipment dirty and damaged.

The 70-year-old park is known ny some residents as the Little Park, as it lies across from nearby Sandall Park (the Big Park).

Earlier this year he said: “Clay Lane park is probably the most secret and least maintained park in Doncaster, accessible only via an alleyway and unseen from the joining roadway.

"That's why we took it upon ourselves as a community to do it, rather than wait for the council to eventually get round to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad