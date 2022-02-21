It was a night to remember for Shaun Hennosoy when the 56-year-old, who earns a living as an asbestos remover, decided to visit Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate with friends to try his luck.

Shaun’s friend asked him to come watch him play at the blackjack table until his poker game restarted. Fortune then smiled on Shaun as the blackjack dealer invited him to join the game and Shaun - who had just won £700 in the poker tournament - decided to take a chance.

It proved to be the right decision after he realised he struck gold on a £3 bet and scooped the £18,748 jackpot.

Three was the magic number at this Leeds casino

Speaking about his win, Shaun said: “I usually only play poker, as it is the game I enjoy the most. But that night, my friend asked me to join him at the blackjack table while the game was taking a break. If I’m honest, when I won the jackpot, it simply felt like it was meant to be as I had decided to only bet £3. Luck was certainly on my side in Leeds that night.

“I was overly excited, and although I usually wait until the morning to let my wife know when I win anything at the casino, this night I just couldn’t wait and had to call her to share the excitement. She was, as you can imagine, thrilled.”

Shaun decided to split most of his winnings with his loved ones. He first gifted his friend £500 on the night to thank him. Shaun then decided to give a big part of his win to his son and daughter, bought a motorbike for his son-in-law and then shared the remaining money with his wife.

Cath Riley, General Manager at the casino, said: “When it comes to blackjack, our casino has been a real lucky charm over the past few months and we are delighted to have Shaun as one of our winners. Hopefully this is the start of a prosperous year for him and his family. On behalf of all the team here we would like to congratulate Shaun.”