Villages to the north of Doncaster were issued with flood warning alerts by the Environment Agency in the early hours as heavy rainfall saw the River Don break its banks in a number of places.

Thorpe in Balne, Trumfleet, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith and Braithwaite have all been issued with flood warnings.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “River levels are rising as a result of persistent heavy rainfall moving downstream.

The River Don broke its banks at Sprotbrough yesterday.

"Consequently, flooding of property is possible into Monday.

"No significant rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and we expect river levels to continue to slowly rise until the early afternoon when they will then be able to slowly start to fall.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and put your flood plan into action.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Changing conditions have led to multiple flood warnings being issued by the Environment Agency.

“If these warnings affect you then please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/floods for further guidance.

We are continuing to work closely with the EA and other partner organisations across Doncaster to monitor the ever-changing situation and ensure we are ready to support if needed.”

Yesterday, Doncaster Council officials delivered sandbags to areas previously hit by flooding, including Sprotbrough, Fishlake and Clay Lane.

Police also warned people to stay away from the River Don at Sprotbrough after it burst it banks.

A spokesman said: “Many of the footpaths in this area are underwater at present. The water is fast flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it.

“Members of the public are being asked to remain away from the area at this time for their own safety.”

There are currently 15 flood warnings in place along the River Don, from Sheffield through to Rotherham and Doncaster.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind remains in place for South Yorkshire until 1pm today.