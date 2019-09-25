Famous artist creates enormous artwork on Doncaster playing field

Well this week, it will be beautiful, enormous land art decorating the route of the UCI world cycling championships as they pass through Doncaster.

The arts development organisation Doncaster Creates has drafted in the children’s writer and illustrator Liz Million to create a design to put next to the Leger Way.

And then a specially programmed robot was sent into action to copy the picture onto the grass at Sandall Beat playing fields, near Doncaster Racecourse.

Vicky Prior, project manager for Doncaster Creates, looks at the land art on Sandall Beat playing fields

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robot is a self-powered line drawing machine that usually paints the lines on football pitches. The operator can just push a button and leave it to the task.

But Gray Brindle, the technical sales manager of Rigby Taylor, the firm that provides the machine, said it had been specially programmed to draw Liz’ artwork instead.

He said: “Doncaster is the first place to do this with one of our machines, and it took the machine about two hours to do the whole thing.

“We had to go the the manufactures in Denmark to get a program to make it do the art, and it came back to us on a memory stick. I’m really pleased with how its looking.

Richard Peel, contractor for Rigby Taylor, with the robot used for putting land art onto Sandall Beat playing fields

Vicky Prior, the project manager on the scheme for Doncaster Creates, said: “It’s great. They just put an image file in the robot, and off it goes. It’s just like the chalk drawings you see on hills.

“Liz took her drawing to some of the schools in Doncaster – Shaw Wood, Town Fields and Woodfield – and worked with the children doing drawing exercises.

“We are looking at getting them to come up with ideas that we can put into a judging panel, with the winning design used in the next one, for another sporting event next year.”

The picture was designed so it could be picked up by television cameras filming the cycle races from a helicopter.

Pupils from Southfield Primary School, Armthorpe, with book illustrator Liz Million, during at Cast theatre, Doncaster, earlier this year