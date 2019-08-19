First project for major Doncaster culture scheme
Doncaster’s untapped film making talent could soon be nurtured – under the first project announced by an organisation set up to transform the borough’s cultural landscape.
Doncaster Creates has been set up to develop the arts in the borough under a scheme which had originally been planned as a Doncaster year old culture for 2020.
Now the organisation’s creative producer, Mike Stubbs, has revealed its first event will see a film screening and talk by a talent executive for the British Film Institute Network.
Mr Stubbs hopes the session, early next month, will bring together people with an interest in film making and encourage them to develop their skills.
He said: “It’s about encouraging people who are just beginning making film – I’m thinking for instance of people who perhaps film their friends skateboarding, and how they could develop that.”
He is also hoping that bring film makers together will encourage them to collaborate together in the borough.
The showing on Tuesday, September 3, will include short films and an overview of BFI’s work in the north by Amy O’Hara forms one. The idea is to stimulate opportunity and debate on creative
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
production for people in Doncaster and to encourage people whatever their background.
Mr Stubbs added: “We hope to encourage people from diverse backgrounds.”
The showing will be at the upstarirs room at the Doncaster Brewery Tap, on Young Street at 5.30pm. Entry is free
Doncaster Creates is a programme to enable more people to get involved in the arts and to try to provide an art-led town regeneration of the borough to try to produce positive transformation and
happier people.
Organisers want the scheme to bring in a programme of events from next year and beyond, and to make arts more visible in the community. They are already in talks with major cultural organisastions, and have agreed schemes with the Royal Ballet and the Royal Opera House as part of the programme of events for 2020.