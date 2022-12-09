Family's tribute to 'larger than life' Doncaster Rovers fan who died on way home from game

73-year-old John Barker died following a collision in Balby last week following Rovers’ 2-0 defeat to Walsall at the Eco Power Stadium.

Police have now officially named Mr Barker as the victim after friends paid tribute earlier this week.

Doncaster Rovers were among those paying tribute, saying: “All at Rovers were saddened to hear of the passing of loyal supporter John Barker as he returned home from our game on Friday night. Our deepest condolences go to all those close to John.”

John Barker died as he made his way home from a Doncaster Rovers match.

Mr Barker was driving a red Dacia Duster that was involved in a collision on the A630 Warmsworth Road at 10.12pm on Friday 2 December.

It is reported that the Dacia was involved in a collision just past the junction with Hall Flat Lane. Mr Barker received CPR at the scene but unfortunately was pronounced dead at hospital.

Mr Barker’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, have released the following short statement.

“John will be sadly missed by loving wife Lynne and family.

“John will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and those that did knew he was a larger than life Donny Rovers fan.”

Mr Barker’s family has asked that their wishes for privacy are respected at this difficult time.

