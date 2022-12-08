John, aged 73, tragically died after his red Dacia Duster hit a fence and crashed through the central reservation on the A630 Warmsworth Road in the Balby area of Doncaster at 10.12pm on Friday night.

A Tweet from Doncaster Rovers FC @drfc_official said: “All at Rovers were saddened to hear of the passing of loyal supporter John Barker as he returned home from our game on Friday night. Our deepest condolences go to all those close to John #drfc.”

John (far right) pictured with his friends including Tom Beardsley (far left)

Members in the football club’s Viking Chat group spoke passionately about John.

Member, known as tommy toes, said: “My friend for more than 50 years, the great Johnny Barker died last night on his way home from the game. I am heartbroken. Spoke to him at half time, he seemed fine. I just can't believe it. John was one of the Rovers greatest supporters they've ever had and will leave a massive hole in mine and all of his friends lives.”

Filo said: “Although I didn’t know him, I put his name to a face that I’d seen at Rovers over the years, don’t think he was that old either, RIP fella.”

Geronimo added: “Terrible news. Great friend and colleague for over 55 years.”

Donnywolf said: “WOW ..... absolutely stuffed by that. Met him via Alonzo Drake to name 1 way back in 72 - 50 years ago. Great Rovers fan and always a joke / jibe coming. RIP.”

Branton Rover continued: “Very sad news I knew JB over 30 years he loved his Rovers, he loved his cricket both Yorkshire and England - we have lost another stalwart fan & great bloke too.”

Tom Beardsley of the Loking Back at Doncaster Facebook group said: “Currently words can't express how shocked and devastated I am at the sudden death of one of my oldest, long standing mates - John Alan Barker.

"John was a true Doncastrian who really loved his hometown and its football club.

"He spent his early years at Levitt Hagg. We first met at the Plant Works in the mid 60s, and became good mates when we discovered our mutual love of Doncaster Rovers.

"John would regularly see every game, home and away that Rovers would play in a particular season. It's still hard to accept that he's left us so early and prematurely.

“Condolences to John's wife, Lynn, and son and daughter Neil and Michelle.”

Stephen Cunningham saud: “Worked with John at case tractors. Lovely man and a true die hard rovers fanatic. Seen him come straight off a plane from holiday straight to Belle Vue.”

*Roads Policing Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash, near the junction with Hall Flat Lane. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and no other injuries were reported.

If you witnessed the collision, or were travelling on the A630 last night and have dash cam footage of the collision, get in touch with police by emailing footage to [email protected], quoting incident number 967 of 2 December 2022. Or call 101, or use the police online portal here.

